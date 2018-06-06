Cardinals Top Prospect Alex Reyes Out for Season After Surgery on Lat Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: Alex Reyes #61 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field on September 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)
Jon Durr/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes has seen his season come to an abrupt end after undergoing lat surgery Wednesday.

Per MLB.com's Joe Trezza, Reyes is expected to miss the rest of 2018 after having a procedure to reattach a tendon in his right lat.

After missing all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, Reyes made his 2018 debut on May 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers. He tossed four scoreless innings, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and two walks. 

Trezza noted after the Cardinals' 3-2 loss against Milwaukee that Reyes was removed as a precaution when his fastball velocity went from 96 mph early to 92 mph in the fourth inning. 

"I felt fine," Reyes said after the game. "A little fatigued. Anything besides that, I wasn't really worried about, and I'm not worried about it now."

The 23-year-old Reyes is St. Louis' top prospect, per MLB.com. He had 44 strikeouts and seven hits allowed over 23 innings in four rehab starts in the minors this season. 

