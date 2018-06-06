Steve Kerr Praises Minnesota Lynx for Helping Kids Instead of White House Visit

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had high praise for the Minnesota Lynx Wednesday, the WNBA champions who will participate in community service instead of visiting the White House, via 95.7 The Game and Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

The Lynx were never invited to the White House, so during their trip to Washington, D.C., for a matchup against the Washington Mystics, the team will visit a local school, where they will give away socks and shoes and spread goodwill, per Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune.

"We want to serve," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "We want to give back, show that this is what champions do."

The discussion of Minnesota's lack of White House celebration comes after the scheduled Philadelphia Eagles celebration for Tuesday was canceled by President Donald Trump at the last minute.

"It's not surprising," Kerr said of the Eagles situation Tuesday, per Sports Illustrated. "The President has made it pretty clear he's gonna try to divide all of us in this country for political gain."

The Warriors went through a similar situation last year following their NBA championship, with several players and the coach discussing their lack of interest in visiting Trump for a celebration. The president later rescinded the invitation to the White House.

Fans can expect the same following this year's NBA championship, according to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

"I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway," James said, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN. "It won't be Cleveland or Golden State going."

