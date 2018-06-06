Davis Webb Says He'll Be Ready to Replace Eli Manning Whenever He Gets Chance

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

New York Giants quarterbacks Davis Webb (5) and Eli Manning (10) before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Whenever the New York Giants decide to move on from Eli Manning as their starting quarterback, Davis Webb is ready to take over the mantle for the franchise. 

Per Sports Illustrated's Ben Baskin, Webb is willing to wait for his opportunity to lead the Giants when Manning steps down.

"I know I'm going to get a shot here," Webb said. "If it's tomorrow, if it's in 10 years, I know I'm going to get a chance. And when that comes, throw it deep, throw it deep. Scared money don't make money."

     

