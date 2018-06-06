Davis Webb Says He'll Be Ready to Replace Eli Manning Whenever He Gets Chance

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Whenever the New York Giants decide to move on from Eli Manning as their starting quarterback, Davis Webb is ready to take over the mantle for the franchise.

Per Sports Illustrated's Ben Baskin, Webb is willing to wait for his opportunity to lead the Giants when Manning steps down.

"I know I'm going to get a shot here," Webb said. "If it's tomorrow, if it's in 10 years, I know I'm going to get a chance. And when that comes, throw it deep, throw it deep. Scared money don't make money."





This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.