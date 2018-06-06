Andrelton Simmons Placed on 10-Day DL with Ankle Injury Suffered on Dugout Steps

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels announced they placed shortstop Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day disabled list with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain and recalled utilityman Kaleb Cowart from the minor leagues.

This comes after Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported Simmons twisted the ankle on the dugout steps prior to Tuesday's game.

The loss of Simmons is a significant blow for the Angels as they look to compete for a playoff spot in the American League West. He impacts the game in a number of ways with his speed, hitting ability and slick fielding and is an anchor of their infield on a daily basis.

Simmons is best known for his glove as a three-time Gold Glover, but he impressed on the offensive side in 2017 with a slash line of .278/.331/.421 with 14 home runs, a career-best 69 RBI and a career-best 19 stolen bases.

He has followed with a slash line of .330/.399/.460 during the 2018 campaign.

Look for Los Angeles to shift Zack Cozart to shortstop during Simmons' absence. Cozart is versatile enough to play second base or short in addition to his role as a third baseman, but the Angels can turn the hot corner position over to Luis Valbuena if Cozart is elsewhere.

