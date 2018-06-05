Paul George Rumors: Rockets to Court Hard as Thunder Remain Interested

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly attempting to convince small forward Paul George, who can decline a player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, to remain with the team, but the Houston Rockets are also expected to make a strong offseason offer.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported (via Sagar Trika of Blazer's Edge) OKC has "done a good job of marketing" the organization to George, but the Rockets are also preparing to make an "aggressive" push to sign him.

In April, the 28-year-old California native left the door open to remain in Oklahoma City, but he unsurprisingly wouldn't make a firm commitment.

"There was a lot to be happy about: the fans, the city, the organization," George told reporters. "Everything has been unbelievable. It's too soon. I'd love to remain a Thunder, but that's what this summer is for. We'll address that in the summer."

The Thunder acquired George from the Indiana Pacers last July.

He averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals across 79 appearances in his first year with OKC. The star-studded roster, which also featured Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, failed to live up expectations, however, bowing out to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who's given no indication he'll leave the Dubs, are the other potential headline names on the open market.

Although George isn't quite on the same level of those two superstars, he's good enough to bolster Houston's chances against the Warriors alongside James Harden and Chris Paul, who like Durant can test free agency, but hasn't suggested he's seeking alternatives to the Rockets.

The list of teams interested figures to extend far beyond the Thunder and Rockets, too. The Los Angeles Lakers are another franchise which has been linked to the five-time All-Star selection throughout the season.