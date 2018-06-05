4-Star WR, UNC Commit Jordyn Adams to Pursue MLB After Being Drafted by Angels

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Los Angeles Angels draftee Jordyn Adams will pursue his professional baseball career instead of playing college football for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Adams announced as much on his Twitter page Tuesday, saying he talked to his family before making the decision and thanking the Tar Heel fans and coaches for their support:

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times noted the Angels drafted the high school outfielder with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 MLB draft. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Adams is also a 4-star prospect in football and the No. 8 wide receiver in the 2018 recruiting class.

While he signed with North Carolina, the opportunity to play professional baseball was apparently too much to pass up.

It is no surprise one of Adams' assets on the diamond is his speed considering he is such a highly regarded wide receiver. DiGiovanna noted the prospect has been clocked at 4.12 seconds from home plate to first base and projects as a leadoff hitter and a "potential impact defender in center field."

Adams hit a sparkling .453 in his final season at Green Hope High.

"The first thing that jumps out is his athleticism," scouting director Matt Swanson said, per DiGiovanna. "If you look at our last couple of drafts, that’s a common thread. Jordyn is someone who is big and fast and strong and someone we can continue to mold. It’s another very exciting pick for us."

The Angels already have a generational talent in center field in Mike Trout, but Adams figures to need some seasoning before he reaches the major league level. With his speed and athleticism, he will find a spot in the lineup if he fulfills his potential in the coming years.

Unfortunately for North Carolina’s football program, Adams will look to be a force on the base paths rather than on the gridiron.