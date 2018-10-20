Schefter: Jets to Cut Terrelle Pryor After Groin Tear Injury, Could Be Re-Signed

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The New York Jets will reportedly release wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added that Pryor has a groin injury that is expected to keep him out for two weeks. He also reported that the Jets are interested in bringing him back when healthy, but other teams may want to sign him as well.

In his first season with the Jets, Pryor registered 14 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns following a miserable 2017 in Washington.

He had just 20 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown with Washington, playing in only nine games because of injury and disappointing performances.

That came on the heels of a breakout season with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 that saw him make 77 grabs for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

Pryor previously played for the Oakland Raiders. He began his career as a quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver in Cleveland.

Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse will serve as quarterback Sam Darnold's top receiving options in New York following Pryor's anticipated departure.

Quincy Enunwa will also figure into the mix, although he is expected to miss up to four weeks with an ankle injury.