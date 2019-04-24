"There is no firm timeline on when he arrives and when he is playing in Toronto for the first time," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told reporters in February about keeping Guerrero in the minors. "But we want to make sure he's the best possible third baseman, best possible hitter he can be. This is going to be a fun and exciting time for him. A fun and exciting time for the organization."

The Blue Jays announced on March 10 that Guerrero would miss three weeks with a strained oblique, ensuring he wouldn't open the year in the big leagues. 