Isaiah Thomas Trolls Cavaliers with Sweep Joke on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Isaiah Thomas took a shot at his former team Monday while playing a game on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

While competing with Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas on Kimmel's Generation Gap game, Thomas said, "I'm like the Cavs, I'm going to get swept":

The Cavaliers acquired Thomas this offseason as part of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. While the University of Washington product was an MVP candidate in 2016-17 with the Boston Celtics, he was never able to replicate that type of impact on the Cavaliers as he bounced back from hip surgery.

He appeared in just 15 games for Cleveland this season and averaged 14.7 points per game behind an unsightly 36.1 percent shooting from the field and 25.3 percent shooting from three-point range. Cleveland ultimately traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thomas may have been poking fun at the Cavaliers, but the Golden State Warriors have the opportunity to make good on his prediction by winning the next two NBA Finals games after jumping out to a commanding 2-0 lead with two victories at Oracle Arena.