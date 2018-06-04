Spencer Rattler, Bo Nix Headline Class of 2019 QBs Selected for 2018 Elite 11

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The future of college football will be on display from June 30 through July 3 when the 12 quarterbacks selected by Elite 11 to participate in The Opening Finals in Dallas show off their skills.

According to Barton Simmons of 247Sports, 24 quarterbacks in the 2019 recruiting class participated in the Elite 11 Finals, which he described as "the nation's most prestigious high school quarterback summit."

Elite 11 chose the following 12 quarterbacks following three days of drills, seven-on-seven showcases and simulated pro day workouts:

Spencer Rattler

Bo Nix

Jayden Daniels

Max Duggan

Ty Evans

Brian Maurer

Cade McNamara

Graham Mertz

Dylan Morris

Ryan Hillinski

Sam Howell

Taulia Tagovailoa

A number of these quarterbacks stand out, including Tagovailoa, who is the younger brother of national champion Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa. He is set to follow in his brother’s footsteps and join the Crimson Tide.

He figures to compete with Nix down the line in the Iron Bowl since the dual-threat weapon will join Auburn in the collegiate ranks. Nix is a 4-star prospect and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Elsewhere, Simmons noted Rattler was the "247Sports' top performer of the weekend." Rattler is perhaps the next Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma after Baker Mayfield captured the award this past season and is a 4-star prospect and the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in his class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

While all of the quarterbacks in this group will show fans a glimpse at what the future has in store when it comes to college football, there is current intrigue as well. Daniels, Maurer and Mertz are all on the board for potential commitments, meaning plenty of coaches will be paying attention to their performances.

Simmons called UCLA the crystal ball favorite for Daniels and West Virginia the same for Maurer, but a number of schools are still in play for Mertz.

The 4-star prospect and No. 5 pro-style quarterback in his class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings, has drawn interest from powerhouses such as Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame even though he already pledged to Wisconsin.