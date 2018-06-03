Report: Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson Buys $3.2M Home in Los Angeles

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson has bought an eight-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports, dropping $3.2 million on the purchase.

The Woodland Hills house includes "a chef's kitchen, wine closet, dope home theater, saltwater pool and spa and a BBQ center."

While Clarkson will have all offseason to enjoy his new digs, he will likely be fine waiting a bit. The Cavaliers are in the NBA Finals and trail the Golden State Warriors 1-0 in the series.

Game 2 is Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.