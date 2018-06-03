Report: Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson Buys $3.2M Home in Los Angeles

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - May 31: Jordan Clarkson #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is photographed on the bus in route to Game One of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2018 NBA Finals on May 31, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson has bought an eight-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports, dropping $3.2 million on the purchase.

The Woodland Hills house includes "a chef's kitchen, wine closet, dope home theater, saltwater pool and spa and a BBQ center."

While Clarkson will have all offseason to enjoy his new digs, he will likely be fine waiting a bit. The Cavaliers are in the NBA Finals and trail the Golden State Warriors 1-0 in the series.

Game 2 is Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Related

    Gary Payton Gave Hood Advice Before Finals

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Gary Payton Gave Hood Advice Before Finals

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams Best Positioned to Blow Up the Draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Best Positioned to Blow Up the Draft

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Dubs, Rockets and 76ers Open as 2018-19 Finals Favorites

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dubs, Rockets and 76ers Open as 2018-19 Finals Favorites

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    'LeBron Rules' Totally Different Than the 'Jordan Rules'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'LeBron Rules' Totally Different Than the 'Jordan Rules'

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report