NBA Divorces That Need to Happen During Free Agency

NBA Divorces That Need to Happen During Free AgencyJune 4, 2018
Most of the NBA free-agency prognosticators play the role of matchmaker.
We're here to do the opposite.
Forget about the wealth of optimism carried into every offseason—we're delivering a sobering reminder that not all marriages are built to last. In fact, we've identified five in particular that should meet their demise this summer.
Let's lay out a couple quick ground rules, first.
For starters, we're only focused on players who will or can be free agents this summer. So, even though we're worried about Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs and think there's no more hope for Hassan Whiteside and the Miami Heat, we're sparing both partnerships from the list.
Second, we're confined to working within the realm of possibilities. As much as we might think Carmelo Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder would be better off apart, we also recognize there's zero chance the 34-year-old scoring forward leaves a $27.9 million player option on the table to enter a market with limited funds and presumably limited interest.
Everyone else is free game, though, so let's get to divorcing.
Rodney Hood, Cleveland Cavaliers
Just last summer, the Utah Jazz were optimistic about Rodney Hood potentially taking over—if not their entire franchise, then at least their post-Gordon Hayward offense.
But Hood stagnated while rookie Donovan Mitchell soared, which got the former shipped out to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the trade deadline. Hood has been seldom seen—or has been noticeable for the wrong reasons—ever since.
His efficiency declined in Northeast Ohio, and eventually his playing time evaporated. After seeing 25.3 minutes per night as a Cavalier during the regular season, he's down to only 14.5 in the playoffs. And even that number is deceptively high. Save for two brief stints of mop-up duty, he hasn't hit the hardwood since May 15—Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
"This is my first time having DNPs in my life," Hood said, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "The first time shooting two times or five times in a game. Having to adjust is the toughest part. It's part of my growth. I'm not going to always be in this state."
The 25-year-old swingman must escape the Buckeye State to get his career back on track.
If LeBron James stays in Cleveland, Hood won't get the developmental leash he needs. But even if James bolts, the Cavs would still owe major money to scoring wings JR Smith, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Korver. If they're looking to cut costs, letting Hood (a restricted free agent) walk and throwing some of his minutes at Cedi Osman would help.
Any team lacking perimeter offense—particularly those with a youthful slant—would have to give Hood significant consideration. He's a smooth athlete and capable shot-creator, especially out of the pick-and-roll. His pre-trade per-36-minute marks in Utah included 21.8 points and 3.4 triples at a 38.9 percent clip.
Zaza Pachulia/JaVale McGee, Golden State Warriors
The NBA annals will remember Zaza Pachulia as a starter and JaVale McGee as a critical reserve for at least one championship team. Present perspective sees them in a dramatically different light.
Pachulia, who made 57 starts this season, is a healthy playoff observer due to a lack of mobility and versatility on defense. McGee, who opened more contests than he had since 2011-12 (17), has mostly been banished to the bench or deployed for only blink-and-you-miss-them spurts (11.6 minutes per outing).
This doesn't erase their regular-season contributions. In fact, both have displayed the value of absorbing so much punishment over the 82-game marathon and keeping Golden State's small-ball bigs fresh for the stretch sprint.
But since neither is reliable come playoff time, the Warriors have felt forced to carry an unbalanced, top-heavy roster.
Six of their 15 players suit up either solely or predominantly at the 5, and that number doesn't include the one who plays it best (Draymond Green). Having such a glut of bigs has removed all depth from the perimeter, an issue made abundantly clear by injuries to Andre Iguodala and Patrick McCaw. Nick Young should be in danger of shooting his way out of the rotation, but there's nowhere else to turn.
There should be after this summer, though, as long as Golden State starts cutting the cords with its limited, jumbo-sized vets.
The Warriors have the 28th pick in a deep draft and the taxpayer mid-level exception in a cash-strapped market. They also have a seemingly suitable three-headed monster at center between Kevon Looney (free agent), Jordan Bell and Damian Jones, plus David West if he gives it another go. This is an opportunity to stabilize the supporting cast without stripping away any irreplaceable parts.
Nerlens Noel, Dallas Mavericks
Whatever was supposed to happen for Nerlens Noel and the Dallas Mavericks never came close to fruition.
The explosive, defensive-minded big man arrived in Dallas with outsized expectations. There was some risk in that swap but also enough potential reward to make the Mavs feel they'd just bought criminally low on a possible core piece.
"He gives us an element we haven't had here since Tyson Chandler," Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson declared, per Adam Grosbard of the Dallas Morning News. "Shot-blocking, rebounding, energy, big steals guy as well. ... In the spirit of the success we had with Tyson in the past, Nerlens is really a Tyson starter kit."
Encouraging as that sounded, a year-plus later it's possible Noel's most memorable moment with the Mavs involved a halftime trip to the media dining room to snag a hot dog.
He only played 52 of a possible 107 contests, losing time to thumb surgery, a suspension for violating the anti-drug program and simple coach's decisions. He only logged double-digit minutes 12 times after November this season. The Mavs were a mess seemingly every time his number was called (minus-11.6 net rating).
But Noel needs a different opportunity before he's labeled a lost cause. The 24-year-old remains one of the most uniquely gifted defenders in the game. All four of his seasons have featured per-36-minute averages of at least 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks. That's already tied with Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon for the most since the categories started being recorded in 1973-74.
DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers
Did the Los Angeles Clippers pull the plug or not?
We all watched last summer's exits of Chris Paul, J.J. Redick and Jamal Crawford, plus the stunning swap of Blake Griffin mere months after he'd inked a five-year, $171 million deal. But we also didn't see this front office tear the roster down to the studs. DeAndre Jordan lasted beyond the trade deadline, while Lou Williams and head coach Doc Rivers both received contract extensions.
It's time this team takes a direction and opts for a forward-thinking overhaul. Even if this could be a playoff group next spring—possible but definitely debatable—it faces the debilitatingly low ceiling of a first-round exit. What's the sense in chasing that, especially when doing so could require committing major coin to the 29-year-old (30 in July) Jordan?
While he still snared rebounds at a ridiculous rate (15.2 per game), he wasn't as much of an offensive weapon without Paul. Jordan shot 64.5 percent overall, which sounds good but was his lowest mark in five seasons. He averaged his fewest blocks since his sophomore season (0.9), posted his worst block percentage (2.4) and allowed one of the highest shooting percentages at the rim among high-volume defenders (63.9).
Some offensive regression was to be expected, since Paul was so critical to Jordan's play at that end. But the defensive decline is troubling, since athleticism is both one of his biggest strengths and one of the attributes everyone loses to Father Time.
Back in March, Jordan told Yahoo Sports' Michael Lee, "I hope I can play another 10 years here." That should not be a mutual feeling. If Jordan declines his $24.1 million player option (not guaranteed in this market), L.A. should let him bolt and grab his replacement on draft night. He, meanwhile, could find a club closer to contention and in possession of a Paul-type playmaker who could bring the best out of him.
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Sorry, Northeast Ohio—It's not you, it's the King.
More specifically, it's about LeBron James giving himself a chance to add to his championship legacy. That's not happening with the Cleveland Cavaliers again. Not when they're capped into oblivion and lacking so many pieces of a title-parading puzzle.
Kyrie Irving was never replaced. Kevin Love's numbers look like they did when Kyrie was still there. The wings can be erratic from three and problematic on defense. The dearth of non-LeBron playmaking is captured by Cleveland sitting 20th in assist percentage while he's dishing a career-high (and second-ranked) 9.1 per game.
James opened the 2018 Finals—his eighth in a row—with a 51-point, eight-assist, eight-rebound masterpiece. His supporting cast stained it with both a missed free throw and a horrific mental malfunction in the final 4.7 seconds of regulation. In Game 2, Cleveland reminded James it had this season's second-worst defense while allowing 122 points on 57.3 percent shooting (41.7 from distance).
If he sees this as the franchise's last audition for his services, it's going so poorly he's essentially being shoved him out of town.
"There's no perfect destination for LeBron, but...it's become apparent that the teams he's reportedly interested in—favorites like the Rockets, Sixers and Lakers, or dark horses like the Heat or Clippers—are better equipped to build a true contender than the Cavaliers are," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote. "Those teams are all either better, younger and/or have more flexibility to make impact additions than Cleveland. LeBron should leave."
Unless the Akron native feels sentimental reasons to stay, all the other motivations steer him toward the exits. Between Houston, Philly and L.A. alone, he could upgrade weather, market size, supporting cast, roster assets, tax breaks and, most importantly, championship chances.
James' second stint in Cleveland has already featured the honeymoon of his return and the crowning moment of his drought-snapping title. Now, the marriage is in bad enough shape for him that divorce is the only option.
Unless otherwise indicated, all stats are from Basketball Reference or NBA.com.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @ZachBuckleyNBA.