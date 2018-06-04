NBA Divorces That Need to Happen During Free Agency

0 of 5

Most of the NBA free-agency prognosticators play the role of matchmaker.

We're here to do the opposite.

Forget about the wealth of optimism carried into every offseason—we're delivering a sobering reminder that not all marriages are built to last. In fact, we've identified five in particular that should meet their demise this summer.

Let's lay out a couple quick ground rules, first.

For starters, we're only focused on players who will or can be free agents this summer. So, even though we're worried about Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs and think there's no more hope for Hassan Whiteside and the Miami Heat, we're sparing both partnerships from the list.

Second, we're confined to working within the realm of possibilities. As much as we might think Carmelo Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder would be better off apart, we also recognize there's zero chance the 34-year-old scoring forward leaves a $27.9 million player option on the table to enter a market with limited funds and presumably limited interest.

Everyone else is free game, though, so let's get to divorcing.