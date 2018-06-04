NBA Free Agents 2018: Predictions for LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins and More

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Shortly after the 2018 draft, front offices will patch up or elevate their rosters with impact free agents. Even though Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has a primary focus on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, future plans likely have a place in the back of his mind.

Last offseason, forward Gordon Hayward held the spotlight as the prized free agent, and he chose to sign a max deal with the Boston Celtics, who ironically went to the Eastern Conference Finals without him on the court.

This summer, New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins and guard Isaiah Thomas list as intriguing names to follow among unrestricted free agents leading up to July 1.

We already know James can demand whatever he wants pending an opt out to become a free agent. Cousins performed at an All-Star level before suffering an Achilles injury in January. What's the best landing spot for Thomas coming off a subpar season?

SF Lebron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Regardless of the NBA Finals outcome, James has to find a way to topple the Warriors on the biggest stage. It's not going to happen with the Cavaliers' current roster.

James has to battle four All-Star caliber players when he goes against his Western conference foe. Kevin Love and the No. 8 pick in the draft won't provide enough for the Cavaliers to take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy again.

The NBA's biggest star will need to recruit another proven commodity to Cleveland or join a ready-made contender. Everyone saw the Houston Rockets push the defending champions to the brink of elimination. James could join his longtime friend Chris Paul and James Harden in a quest to knock the Warriors off their championship perch.

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

New York Times reporter Marc Stein speculated Paul has already started to float the idea of joining forces with James: "Rest assured that the Rockets' understandably devastated Chris Paul—who made a fast exit from Toyota Center late Monday night after being forced to watch the biggest game of his life from the bench because of his hamstring injury—has already begun his recruitment of James to Houston."

Stein's stance assumes the 13th-year veteran re-signs with Houston. The Rockets' postseason success against the Warriors with Paul and Harden should intrigue some big names on the market. The former's friendship with James gives the club a slight edge in landing the league's top star if he looks elsewhere in free agency.

Prediction: LeBron James signs with the Houston Rockets

C DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans

John Bazemore/Associated Press

According to Cousins, he unfollowed the Pelicans Instagram because he's "grown," but it could serve as a subliminal message to the organization that there's absolute freedom in his offseason choices.

The four-time All-Star shared his thoughts on free agency with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

"I'm going to make the absolute best decision for DeMarcus Cousins. We'll see what that is. As of right now, I don't really know. I can't answer that. Would I like to go back to New Orleans? I'm very open to that. I love what we created. I love what was created after I went down. I would love to be part of it. But I'm going to do what's best for me."

The Pelicans would like to welcome Cousins back on a new deal, but the organization doesn't plan to max out for the 27-year-old big man, per ESPN.com writer Zach Lowe: "The Pelicans have broached internally the idea of offering Cousins a two- or three-year deal at less than the max, per sources familiar with the discussions. I would not expect that to go over well with Cousins' camp."

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

New Orleans didn't need Cousins to hold on to a playoff spot and win a series against the Portland Trail Blazers. After acquiring forward Nikola Mirotic, the Pelicans fared well down the stretch.

A team starved for star power may sway Cousins away from the Pelicans, specifically, the Dallas Mavericks, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor: "The Mavericks can create space to sign a max free agent, and multiple league sources expect them to pursue a trio of big men: DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, and restricted free agent Julius Randle."

Dallas has missed on big names in free agency in the past few offseasons. In 2016, forward Harrison Barnes signed a max deal with the team, but the acquisition hasn't helped the franchise back into the postseason hunt. Cousins and a promising prospect at No. 5 in the draft could change the Mavericks' short-term outlook.

Prediction: DeMarcus Cousins signs with the Dallas Mavericks

PG Isaiah Thomas, Los Angeles Lakers

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After Thomas' bitter breakup with the Celtics, the Cavaliers opted to send the two-time All-Star to the Los Angeles Lakers in February. He started the 2017-18 campaign recovering from a hip injury that eventually led to surgery in March.

The seventh-year veteran tweeted he's "finally pain free" in May. For him, it's a great sign during a long recovery process, but his last All-Star season during the 2016-17 campaign seems long ago. Thomas' stock has likely dropped significantly over the past year due to a major injury and two teams sending him away in trades.

The 5'9" scoring guard has provided instant offense, but he doesn't contribute much as an on-ball defender. Thomas will likely find his way on a rebuilding team with an unnatural shooter in the backcourt. The 29-year-old could return to the Sacramento Kings where his career started in 2011.

Guard De'Aaron Fox hasn't developed a reliable jump shot, though he's just going into his second season. As the Kentucky product continues to refine his game, Thomas would take on the scorer's mentality in the Kings backcourt.

Prediction: Isaiah Thomas signs with the Sacramento Kings