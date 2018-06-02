Elite 11 Finals 2018: Ryan Hilinski, Dylan Morris Shine in Saturday Action

Credit: 247Sports

After an entertaining opening day in Redondo Beach, California, on Friday, the top quarterbacks in the class of 2019 were back on the field on Saturday to put their arms on display in Day 2 of the Elite 11.

Twenty-four passers were invited to the showcase. While many of the teens have already committed to a school, there are still some who remain uncommitted. And this event served as just the latest chance for them to show colleges around the country what they are capable of.

Saturday was pro day for all 24 recruits, with each quarterback being asked to make a variety of throws. As a result, their strengths and weaknesses would be on full display—even off the field.

Elite 11 coach Trent Dilfer provided a summary of where things stood after Friday, via Recruiting News Guru:

Below is a recap of Day 2's action.

Ryan Hilinski (South Carolina)

Ryan Hilinski is making the most of his time at the Elite 11.

The 6'4", 222-pound high schooler may have had the best day of any of the signal-callers. Greg Biggins of 247Sports even went as far as to say Hilinski was "on fire" at one point: "Hilinski tore it up, missed one throw but hit everything else. Accurate, on time, big arm down the field, decision making, it was all on display."

SB Nation Recruiting concurred with that evaluation:

In fact, he even threw his way to an impressive score:

Even though he already finds himself among the best in his class, Hilinski is soaking everything in as much as possible.

"I learned a lot of things from a lot of great people and a lot of great players out here," Hilinski told Recruiting News Guru on Friday. "They're out here for a reason, so I can learn from them and add that to my game, if it helps. It was a great day overall, and I'm excited for Day 2."

A four-star recruit out of Orange, California, he has already committed to play for Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks at the next level. He had been recruited by the likes of Georgia, LSU and Ohio State.

Dylan Morris (Washington)

Dylan Morris has made sure he has not gone overlooked at the Elite 11.

The Graham-Kapowsin (Washington) High School product is coming off an ankle injury last season, but in the first few days of the showcase, he has shown no ill effects. He has been on top of his game and been turning heads.

Morris stood out early on:

That wasn't the only positive review, though. For the second straight day, Biggins liked what he saw out of the 6'1", 195-pound quarterback: "Really nice job by Dylan Morris. High level skill set, accuracy is excellent and has more arm then given credit for."

Biggins also had the Washington commit as the No. 5 passer on Day 1. Morris chose the Huskies over the Oregon Ducks and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)

Entering the pro day, it was Spencer Rattler who held the camp's top spot:

The Phoenix, Arizona, product proved he is worthy of being No. 1 by getting off to a strong start on Saturday. However, per Biggins, he missed some throws high as the round went on. But given he is 247Sports' highest-ranked player at this year's Elite 11, Rattler has already put together plenty of game film that has earned him high marks.

Regardless of his performance on Saturday, which was overall solid, there's a lot to love about his game. Not only does the 6'2", 180-pound Rattler have an impressive arm, but he also has the confidence in himself to let it fly.

"I definitely feel like I can throw with any quarterback in the country, high school or college-wise," Rattler told The Athletic's Chantel Jennings last month. "I won't say NFL, but I can make some NFL throws, for sure."

Well, he will have plenty of opportunities to throw the football under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. He chose the Sooners over the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas Longhorns, among others.

*All recruit details are courtesy of 247Sports.