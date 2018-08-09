Derrius Guice to Undergo MRI After Suffering Knee Injury in Preseason

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice suffered a knee injury in Thursday's preseason matchup against the New England Patriots.



Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Guice will undergo an MRI on Friday.

Washington selected Guice with the 59th overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft. He left LSU having run for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns on 471 carries.

On talent and production alone, Washington landed one of the best running backs in last year's draft class. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Guice as the No. 2 runner behind Saquon Barkley and made a comparison to five-time Pro Bowler Marshawn Lynch.

Backfield depth isn't an issue, even if Guice's injury forces him to miss time. The bigger problem will be Washington's lack of a true No. 1 running back. Samaje Perine averaged 3.4 yards per carry as a rookie in 2017, and neither Chris Thompson nor Robert Kelley is a suitable every-down ball-carrier.

Washington selected Guice for a reason, and his absence will be felt if nobody can fill the void he leaves in the running game.