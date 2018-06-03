2018 NBA Finals: Adjustments Cavs, Warriors Need to Make in Game 2

0 of 5

There was a fascinating parallel between Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Scripps Spelling Bee.

The runner-up in the spelling bee misspelled the German word "bewusstseinslage," which means "a state of consciousness or a feeling devoid of sensory components." That adequately described the state JR Smith appeared to be in at the end of Game 1.

He seemingly lost track of the score after grabbing an offensive rebound and tried to dribble the clock out with the score tied, much to the chagrin of LeBron James.

Prior to Smith's brain fart, another controversy emerged regarding whether the referees should have reviewed a call that changed a charge against Kevin Durant into a blocking foul against James.

The Warriors wound up winning by double digits, but the fact Game 1 went into overtime is far more telling than the final score.

What adjustments should you expect from each side heading into Game 2? The following tweaks could swing the outcome Sunday.