Klay Thompson Passes Kobe Bryant for 6th Place on All-Time Postseason 3s List

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson moved into sixth place in made three-pointers in the NBA playoffs when he connected from deep in the second quarter of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday.

Thompson leapfrogged Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who was tied with Thompson in made threes with 292 entering the night. Hall of Famer Reggie Miller sits in fifth place (320).

Thompson re-entered Thursday's game after a scary collision with Cleveland Cavaliers swingman JR Smith in the first quarter. Smith inadvertently fell into Thompson, which caused Thompson's knee to bend at an awkward angle.

The Warriors announced he suffered a left lateral leg contusion, and he returned shortly after being examined in the team's locker room.

The fact that Thompson passed one legend (Bryant) and is approaching another (Miller) in the playoff record book despite making just six trips to the postseason isn't surprising. He's a prodigious three-point shooter, and he has benefited from what is a fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals.

It's doubtful Thompson will ever claim the top spot, though, considering teammate Stephen Curry has 358 made threes and counting.