Klay Thompson Won't Play vs. 76ers After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Soreness

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson will not play in Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to right knee soreness, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Coach Steve Kerr told reporters Saturday that Thompson will "probably" undergo an MRI on Sunday:

Thompson got off to a slow start this season. Over the month of October, he was averaging 19.6 points but shooting 31.3 percent from three-point range. He went for 52 points in a 149-124 win over the Chciago Bulls on Oct. 29, which seemed to provide the confidence boost he needed.

For the year, Thompson is averaging 22.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. The fact that his 109.3 defensive rating is the worst of his career, per NBA.com, indicates how the 2018-19 campaign has been a mixed bag for the five-time All-Star.

The Warriors should be able to carry on with business as usual for the most part until Thompson returns as Golden State can still lean on the trio of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

In terms of player health, the Warriors' primary concern is ensuring everybody is 100 percent for the postseason.