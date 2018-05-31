Dwane Casey Reportedly Meeting with Pistons About Head Coaching Vacancy

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 05: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Toronto Raptors reacts while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 5, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Dwane Casey is meeting with the Detroit Pistons on Thursday to discuss their vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski

Casey, who led the Toronto Raptors to a franchise-record 59 wins this season, was previously labeled a "primary target" for the Pistons as they ramp up their search for Stan Van Gundy's successor. 

The 61-year-old spent the last seven seasons overseeing a Raptors team that climbed out of Eastern Conference purgatory and into a respected tier of contenders. Toronto rattled off winning records each of the last five years, including campaigns of at least 50 wins the last three. 

All told, Casey went 320-238 in Toronto to boost his career winning percentage to .549. The Raptors also went 21-30 in the playoffs under his leadership. 

If Casey isn't the pick to take over in the Motor City, the Pistons could turn to TNT analyst Kenny Smith, Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard or San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka—all of whom have emerged as candidates this week, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania

The Pistons finished 39-43 during Van Gundy's final year at the helm and will be looking to snap a two-year postseason drought next season with Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond leading the charge. 

