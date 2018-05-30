Damarious Randall Didn't Expect Cavaliers Jersey Tweet to Go Viral

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (23) in action against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL game in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Chris Keane/AP Images for Panini)
Chris Keane/Associated Press

Damarious Randall is currently a little under $90 million in debt—at least if a tweet amounts to a verbal contract.

The viral post by the Cleveland Browns corner offering a free jersey for every retweet, should the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, has more than 893,000 retweets as of publication.

If things keep going in this direction, odds are it'll pass the one million mark. Assuming around $100 for an authentic replica, Randall could have a $100 million retweet fiasco on his hands.

What does he have to say about all this? Lol, jk.

"Honestly, I didn't think it was going to get over 100 [retweets], to be honest," Randall told reporters Wednesday.

"I definitely didn't think the Cleveland fanbase would go this crazy about it," Randall continued. "Obviously, it is a joke. Just to know how passionate this fanbase is, it is really encouraging."

Of course, Randall has good reason to think his tweet will never backfire. The Warriors are a heavy favorite to defeat the Cavs for the second straight season.

"I didn't think people [would] actually view that as a serious tweet from me," Randall said. "Obviously it got the whole world excited about it, and now I'm actually excited about it. It is a great, great opportunity to interact with the fans. We're just going to watch the series and see how everything folds out."

Related

    Steph: I Don't Know What a Finals Is Without LeBron

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Steph: I Don't Know What a Finals Is Without LeBron

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pistons Interviewing Dwane Casey for HC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pistons Interviewing Dwane Casey for HC

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Delaware Will Be 1st State to Have Legal Sports Betting

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Delaware Will Be 1st State to Have Legal Sports Betting

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Autopsy: Rasual Butler Had Several Drugs in System

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Autopsy: Rasual Butler Had Several Drugs in System

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report