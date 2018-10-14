Amari Cooper Suffers Concussion vs. Seahawks After Brutal Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper hauls in a pass on his way to scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The Raiders confirmed Cooper won't return.  

Cooper exited the game after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks free safety Bradley McDougald in the second quarter.

The injury comes on the same day Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported the Raiders had discussed trading Cooper.

Cooper has been durable throughout his career, appearing in all 16 games in each of his first two seasons before playing 14 in 2017. While his production dropped last year with 680 receiving yards after topping 1,000 in each of his first two years, he is still a critical part of the Oakland offense.

The Alabama product has 22 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown in 2018.

Cooper is a difficult matchup for opposing cornerbacks because of his ability to high-point fade routes in the end zone and make defenders miss in the open field.

While it will be difficult for other receivers to replicate his impact while he is sidelined, the Raiders bolstered their depth chart by adding Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Brandon LaFell. Look for Oakland to rely on their contributions even more in addition to Seth Roberts and Dwayne Harris.

Still, the Raiders likely need Cooper back and healthy if they are going to bounce back following a 1-4 start.

