Every NFL Team's To-Do List for Rest of Offseason

Get Rashaad Penny up to speed

Solidify the offensive line

Determine chemistry with the new-look defense

Keep Russell Wilson healthy

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been battered and beaten throughout his NFL career. In six pro seasons, he has been sacked a whopping 248 times. And that figure doesn't account for the hits he has taken in the backfield or while trying to carry the running game.

Wilson led the team with 586 rushing yards last season.

If the Seahawks want to rely on Wilson again this season, they're going to have to do a better job of protecting him. That means improving the play of the shaky offensive line and improving the ground attack.

The second part of the equation was the driving force behind the drafting of former San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in the first round. Getting him ready to handle a heavy workload out of the gate has to be a priority.

Not only can Penny help save wear and tear on Wilson, he can bring balance to an offense that lacked it a year ago.

Seattle also has to figure out how it can revitalize a defense that lost several notable pieces. Michael Bennett and Richard Sherman are already gone, and Kam Chancellor may never step on the field again.