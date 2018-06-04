Twitter Reacts as Sooners QB Kyler Murray Is Taken 9th in 2018 MLB Draft by A's

Twitter Reacts as Sooners QB Kyler Murray Is Taken 9th in 2018 MLB Draft by A'sJune 5, 2018
Two-sport star Kyler Murray has been selected with the ninth overall pick by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.
MLB Draft @MLBDraft
With the 9th pick of the 2018 #MLBDraft, the @Athletics select @OU_Baseball OF & @OU_Football QB Kyler Murray: https://t.co/I4XB50yP67 https://t.co/oq42LVrKDp
A quarterback and outfielder at the University of Oklahoma, Murray's name being called in the draft generated a lot of buzz on Twitter:
Michael Felder @InTheBleachers
I don't think it matters what we all think Kyler Murray should do, b/c baseball is the obvious answer. I think it boils down to his makeup & what he wants to prove.
Sports Illustrated @SInow
With the 9th overall pick, the Athletics take OF Kyler Murray, who was also expected to replace Baker Mayfield as Oklahoma's starting QB. Live look at Lincoln Riley... https://t.co/NnMBvqEkgQ
Rodger Sherman @rodger_sherman
Oklahoma QB's were the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and #9 pick in the MLB Draft. Can any of their backups dunk?
According to MLB.com, Oakland is allotted $4.8 million for Murray's slot bonus, but the team can agree to a deal above or below that amount.
Murray was regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2015 high school class, but a strong commitment to Texas A&M led him to pull himself out of the MLB draft:
Kyler Murray @TheKylerMurray
Opting out of the MLB draft. Looking forward to continuing my football and baseball career at Texas A&M University. See ya down the road!
The Texas native transferred to the Sooners in December 2015. He sat out the entire 2016 season under NCAA transfer rules.
Murray played sporadically behind Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield last year. The 20-year-old went 18-of-21 with three touchdowns and no interception in seven games.
With Mayfield in the NFL, Murray is competing with Austin Kendall to be Oklahoma's starting quarterback next season.
On the diamond, Murray hit .296/.398/.556 with 10 homers and 10 stolen bases for the Sooners in 2018.
With Murray being drafted by the Athletics, he now has to decide which sport will be in his future. MLB presents him an opportunity to sign a professional contract and get into a development system.
Oklahoma offers him a chance to keep playing two sports and perhaps develop into an NFL prospect, but it will be at least another year before he's able to earn money as a professional doing so.
He’s Picking Football Over Making Millions from MLB