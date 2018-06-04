Twitter Reacts as Sooners QB Kyler Murray Is Taken 9th in 2018 MLB Draft by A's

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Two-sport star Kyler Murray has been selected with the ninth overall pick by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.

A quarterback and outfielder at the University of Oklahoma, Murray's name being called in the draft generated a lot of buzz on Twitter:

According to MLB.com, Oakland is allotted $4.8 million for Murray's slot bonus, but the team can agree to a deal above or below that amount.

Murray was regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2015 high school class, but a strong commitment to Texas A&M led him to pull himself out of the MLB draft:

The Texas native transferred to the Sooners in December 2015. He sat out the entire 2016 season under NCAA transfer rules.

Murray played sporadically behind Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield last year. The 20-year-old went 18-of-21 with three touchdowns and no interception in seven games.

With Mayfield in the NFL, Murray is competing with Austin Kendall to be Oklahoma's starting quarterback next season.

On the diamond, Murray hit .296/.398/.556 with 10 homers and 10 stolen bases for the Sooners in 2018.

With Murray being drafted by the Athletics, he now has to decide which sport will be in his future. MLB presents him an opportunity to sign a professional contract and get into a development system.

Oklahoma offers him a chance to keep playing two sports and perhaps develop into an NFL prospect, but it will be at least another year before he's able to earn money as a professional doing so.