Denzel Ward Ruled Out of Preseason Game vs. Eagles with Back Injury

Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward suffered a back injury in the first quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following a trip to the locker room, Ward was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, according to the Associated Press' Tom Withers.

Ward was selected by the Browns with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The corner was a consensus All-American selection at Ohio State last season, tallying 37 total tackles, 15 passes defended and two interceptions across 11 games for the Buckeyes.

Although the 21-year-old Ohio native remained mostly durable in college, he suffered a minor hip injury during the Browns' rookie camp.

News of the injury comes days after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported cornerback E.J. Gaines was expected to miss roughly three weeks because of a right knee sprain.

All told, Ward possesses all the tools to eventually become a lockdown No. 1 corner for the Browns. It's likely going to take a couple years before he reaches that level, however, and any type of long-term absence could hinder the development process.