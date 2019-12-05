Bears' Roquan Smith Won't Return vs. Cowboys After Suffering Pectoral Injury

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears announced linebacker Roquan Smith suffered a pectoral injury and was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 22-year-old was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Bears and was expected to make an instant impact on the team's defense as an inside linebacker in the team's 3-4 scheme.

Smith did just that, registering 122 tackles, five sacks and an interception in 2018. He earned a grade of 67.4 from Pro Football Focus, 39th among linebackers.

Without question, the Georgia product is one of the foundational pieces on the Bears roster, alongside safety Eddie Jackson, outside linebacker Khalil Mack and cornerback Kyle Fuller, among others.

This season, he's registered 99 tackles and two sacks.

With Smith now injured, though, Nick Kwiatkoski will be asked to play a larger defensive role.