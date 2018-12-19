5-Star Running Back Trey Sanders, No. 1 RB in Class of 2019, Commits to Alabama

Photo credit: 247Sports

One of the nation's top running backs is headed to Alabama after Trey Sanders announced his commitment on Wednesday.

Sanders is considered the top player in the country at his position and the No. 5 overall player in the 2019 class by 247Sports.

While the IMG Academy product out of Florida originally committed to Alabama as a high school sophomore in 2016, he decommitted from the program in January. He then seemingly had the option to go anywhere in the country before finally deciding on the Crimson Tide.

This could lead to a lot of success on the field because Sanders is a game-changing talent in the backfield, and he certainly has high expectations for himself:

At 6'0" and 214 pounds, the running back has ideal size for the position and a lot of strength that allows him to burst through tackles both up the middle and in the open field. When he does find an opening, he has enough speed to turn any play into a touchdown.

"There were three or four times early last season when he broke open close games with touchdown runs of 60 yards or greater," high school coach Kevin Wright said, per Walter Villa of the Miami Herald. "He's a home-run hitter."

While he splits time in the backfield at IMG with fellow star recruit Noah Cain, he is tough enough with the physicality necessary to be an every-down player at the next level.

He might not need to at Alabama, though, a program that has shown its ability to rotate elite players in the backfield and get the most out of all of them. Still, Sanders is talented enough to see the field right away as a freshman.

After the success of stars such as Derrick Henry, Eddie Lacy, Mark Ingram and more, this seems to be a good fit for the talented prospect.