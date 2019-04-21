Robinson Cano Leaves Mets' Game vs. Cardinals with Hand Injury, X-Rays Negative

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano suffered a right hand injury during Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but X-rays reportedly came back negative.

Tim Healey of Newsday reported the news.

Cano suffered the injury when he was hit in the hand with an Andrew Miller pitch, although the umpire ruled it a foul ball. Mets manager Mickey Callaway was ejected after arguing the call.

The 36-year-old is a crucial figure for the Mets, who acquired him in December along with star closer Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Gerson Bautista and prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn.

Injuries have been a factor the past two seasons, however, as a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand in May 2018 led to a stint on the injured list. Seeing Cano miss any time because of injury is somewhat surprising, as he played in at least 150 games in 11 straight seasons going into the 2018 campaign.

Most of his recovery time from that injury came during an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's drug policy, leading to Cano playing in just 80 games last season. He still offered solid production in his limited appearances, however, hitting .303 with 10 homers and 50 RBI.

But with Dee Gordon playing excellent baseball last year at second—and the Mariners looking to shed salary—Cano became expendable in Seattle. The Mets pounced at the opportunity to improve their offense, even with Cano still owed five years and $120 million on his contract.

This season, he's hitting .222 with two home runs and nine RBI in the early going.

The Mets can turn toward Jeff McNeil at second base if Cano is forced to miss time.