Cardinals' Yadier Molina to Undergo Knee Surgery; Will Be Ready for 2019 Season

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals star Yadier Molina will undergo knee surgery, according to Primera Hora's Fernando Ribas Reyes (h/t St. Louis Baseball Weekly's Brian Stull).

Molina's agent Melvin Roman, per Ribas Reyes, described the procedure as "a simple thing." Molina is expected to be ready for the 2019 season, as he will reportedly be able to return to action in two weeks.

This is not the first time this year the 15-year vet has had to deal with an injury. He missed 27 games after needing emergency surgery for a pelvic injury with traumatic hematoma in May. That freak incident led St. Louis to invest in bulletproof cups.

Injuries are not something that have kept Molina out of the lineup for the majority of his career, though. From 2009 to 2017, he averaged 135 games per season. That's a lot of innings for a catcher.

The 36-year-old catcher hit .261/.314/.436 with 20 home runs, 20 doubles and 74 RBI in 123 appearances in 2018. That strong performance earned him his ninth All-Star selection.

Of course, any time Molina is out of the lineup, the Cardinals feel his absence at the plate and in the field. Not only does he get big hits, but the nine-time Gold Glover also provides strong defense and handles a pitching staff as well as anyone.

St. Louis has faced plenty of adversity this past season while trying to snap a two-year playoff drought, with manager Mike Matheny being fired midseason. The team was able to gain some momentum under new skipper Mike Shildt but ultimately came up short at 88-74.

The Cardinals have not made it to the postseason since winning 100 games in 2015 before losing to the Chicago Cubs in four games in the National League Division Series.