4-Star DT Prospect Ishmael Sopsher Commits to Alabama over LSU

Ishmael Sopsher is bringing his 4-star pedigree to Alabama after committing to the Crimson Tide Wednesday, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.

Sopsher, who is the 47th-ranked prospect in the class of 2019, made his decision official on National Signing Day.

In addition to his standing as one of the top overall players in this year's class, Sopsher is the No. 5 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 3 recruit to come out of the state of Louisiana, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

A product of Amite High School, Sopsher is an absolute load for opponents to handle at 6'3" and 334 pounds.



And not only is he big enough to occupy multiple offensive linemen, but he's also quick enough to wreak havoc by rocketing into the backfield because of his quality burst and non-stop motor.

Thanks to that athleticism, it would be a mistake to positionally pigeonhole Sopsher at such an early stage in his career.

Because even though his most natural fit appears to be along the interior of Alabama's defensive line, it's clear he's agile enough to pivot to defensive end in a 3-4 defense and provide some pressure off the edge when necessary.

Given Sopsher's versatile skill set and elite athletic profile, it stands to reason he will find himself a staple of the Crimson Tide's front seven in short order, even if he's not penciled in as a starter upon arrival.

