Byron Buxton Placed on 10-Day IL by Twins with Wrist Injury

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The injuries have returned for Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, who is dealing with a right wrist injury.



Buxton was placed on the injured list on Tuesday retroactive to June 15, according to Derek Wetmore of SKOR North. He suffered the injury after being hit by a pitch last Friday.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli made it clear that the team was taking the cautious approach.

"Like we have talked about, Byron is a pretty competitive guy," Baldelli said, per the Star Tribune's LaVelle E. Neal III. "If we give him an inch he is going to try to fight his way in there even if he probably shouldn't be out there yet. I think he's doing better. I think he's doing better every day. I think it's noticeable that he’s going better. But we are going to keep an eye on him and make sure he is not trying to do too much, too fast."

The 25-year-old has had problems staying on the field dating back to his time in the minors. He has only reached the 120-game mark three times in five full seasons dating back to 2013.

Injuries played a part in essentially costing Buxton the entire 2018 season. He has had two different stints on the disabled list due to a fractured left toe and played just 28 games at the MLB level.

This season has been an excellent comeback for Buxton, who is hitting .266/.324/.527 with 33 extra-base hits.

Buxton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft, appeared to be on the verge of a breakout after posting a career-high .728 OPS with 16 homers to help the Twins make the playoffs in 2017.

With Buxton's latest injury, Baldelli will likely slide Max Kepler over to center from right field and Jake Cave will handle right-field duties.

The Twins are off to a fantastic start, leading the AL Central, but losing Buxton for any length of time leaves a huge hole in their lineup and defense.