Tigers' Miguel Cabrera's Biceps Injury Diagnosed as Tendon Strain; Will Have MRI

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 28: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers round the bases after hitting home run during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 28, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Tigers won 9-5. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Miguel Cabrera
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera suffered a left biceps tendon strain in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins, the team announced.

The Tigers added Cabrera is undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Following a 2017 season that was the worst of his MLB career, Cabrera has returned to form a little more in 2018. He's batting .301 with three home runs and 22 RBI through 37 games.

Granted, Cabrera's contributions are largely irrelevant for the Tigers as a whole. Detroit started its full-scale rebuild last year when it traded Justin Upton and Justin Verlander, and the team would almost certainly move Cabrera as well if it could find a taker for his massive contract.

Because the Tigers are unlikely to go anywhere with him healthy, Cabrera's injury probably won't change much for them.

John Hicks filled in for Cabrera when he went to the disabled list with a strained hamstring earlier in the year, and that will likely be the plan once again. Hicks started Tuesday's game behind the plate, which left Detroit with Niko Goodrum coming off the bench to take Cabrera's place in the line.

