Dansby Swanson Hand Injury Diagnosed as Ligament Tear After MRI

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has been diagnosed with a partially torn ligament in his left hand after undergoing an MRI, the team announced on Wednesday.

Swanson is scheduled to undergo daily treatment through the end of the regular season and will be re-evaluated next week.

The 24-year-old previously landed on the 10-day disabled list May 4 because of left wrist inflammation, but the injury only sidelined him 14 games before he returned May 19.

When healthy, Swanson has been a key piece for a Braves team that has gone 89-68 en route to a National League East title.



To date, he has slashed .238/.304/.395 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI. He also ranks sixth among all shortstops with 11 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.

In the event the Braves have to tread water without Swanson again, third baseman Johan Camargo could slide in as Atlanta's stopgap starter at shortstop.

If Camargo isn't the replacement, Charlie Culberson should see some time at short with the Panamanian holding down his usual post at the hot corner.