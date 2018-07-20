Report: Michael Beasley Agrees to Lakers Contract After 1 Season with Knicks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley adjusts his headband during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Pistons won 109-115. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

After a successful year in New York, Michael Beasley is heading to Los Angeles.

Beasley and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 29-year-old averaged 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season with the Knicks. It was his highest-scoring season since 2010-11, and Knicks players complimented his role as a locker-room leader.

"He kinda had a little bad rep," Doug McDermott told Blake Murphy of Uproxx in November. "But honestly, I heard from a lot of people in the league how good of a teammate he was before I even got here. So I knew what to expect: He's always positive, he comes to work every day, can make anyone laugh at any time. It's always good to have a guy like that in the locker room. I really like him as a teammate. He's been really good for us."

Beasley said he hoped to return in 2018-19.  

"Hopefully, [but] it's not up to me," Beasley told reporters. "Ultimately it's not. It's not up to me. We'll see what's going on this summer and go from there. I would love to be back definitely. A lot goes into that. We'll assess the situation in summertime."

Beasley's status with the team changed a bit when they fired Jeff Hornacek and hired David Fizdale as their head coach.

Fizdale had a familiarity with Beasley dating back to their time with the Miami Heat. It's unclear if that was a factor in the player exiting. Of course, he also spent time with LeBron James in Miami, which may have played a role in this deal.

