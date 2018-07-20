Report: Michael Beasley Agrees to Lakers Contract After 1 Season with Knicks

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

After a successful year in New York, Michael Beasley is heading to Los Angeles.

Beasley and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 29-year-old averaged 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season with the Knicks. It was his highest-scoring season since 2010-11, and Knicks players complimented his role as a locker-room leader.

"He kinda had a little bad rep," Doug McDermott told Blake Murphy of Uproxx in November. "But honestly, I heard from a lot of people in the league how good of a teammate he was before I even got here. So I knew what to expect: He's always positive, he comes to work every day, can make anyone laugh at any time. It's always good to have a guy like that in the locker room. I really like him as a teammate. He's been really good for us."

Beasley said he hoped to return in 2018-19.

"Hopefully, [but] it's not up to me," Beasley told reporters. "Ultimately it's not. It's not up to me. We'll see what's going on this summer and go from there. I would love to be back definitely. A lot goes into that. We'll assess the situation in summertime."

Beasley's status with the team changed a bit when they fired Jeff Hornacek and hired David Fizdale as their head coach.

Fizdale had a familiarity with Beasley dating back to their time with the Miami Heat. It's unclear if that was a factor in the player exiting. Of course, he also spent time with LeBron James in Miami, which may have played a role in this deal.