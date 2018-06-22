Report: Isaiah Wynn, Patriots Agree to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have officially made offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn a part of the organization after signing him to his rookie contract, ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday.

Per the NFL's rookie wage scale, via Spotrac, Wynn will make up to $11.4 million and received a signing bonus of $6.4 million as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Patriots used the first of their two opening-round picks on Wynn. He appeared in 51 games over four seasons at Georgia, including starting all 15 games at left tackle as a senior.

In his first meeting with the media after the Patriots drafted him, Wynn explained what he will be bringing to the team's offensive line.

"I believe I'm very physical and I'm quick off the ball," Wynn told reporters. "My point of attack is good as well as my technique. I'm kind of a perfectionist when it comes to my technique so I feel like I can contribute that to the team."

The Patriots will be hoping Wynn brings that physical style of play and quickness right away. He will likely enter training camp as the favorite to replace Nate Solder, who signed with the New York Giants as a free agent, and protect Tom Brady's blind side.

New England had one of the NFL's best offensive lines in 2017, with Pro Football Focus ranking the unit third thanks to steady in-season improvement from guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason and center David Andrews.

Wynn is being groomed to take over the mainstay from the group after Solder spent seven years with the Patriots. It's a tall task for any rookie to undertake, but he's learning from the best head coach (Bill Belichick) and organization in the NFL.