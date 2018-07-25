Josh Allen, Bills Agree to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that first-round quarterback Josh Allen has agreed to a four-year rookie contract with the team:

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared the length of the deal. Mike Rodak of ESPN noted that with Allen in the fold, the team will have its entire draft class locked up as players report to training camp Wednesday.

The Bills traded up to the No. 7 overall pick to nab Allen, sending over the Nos. 12, 53 and 56 picks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the deal.

It was a big price to pay. The Buccaneers used those picks to select defensive tackle Vita Vea, cornerbacks M.J. Stewart and Carlton Davis and safety Jordan Whitehead (the Bucs traded the No. 56 selection to the New England Patriots for Nos. 63 and 117), who Bills fans will likely monitor closely in the coming years in comparison to Allen.

Of course, if Allen becomes the next Jim Kelly, nobody will care what the Bills gave up for him. There aren't many Philadelphia Eagles fans out there too concerned with the houseful of players the Cleveland Browns ended up with in the Carson Wentz trade, after all.

Allen looks the part physically, and NFL.com's Lance Zierlein called him the "biggest boom-or-bust quarterback" in the 2018 draft:

"Allen's size and arm talent are prototypical for early first-round picks, but it's rare to find a quarterback with such a low college completion rate become a successful pro. Allen's receivers struggled to separate, but there were plenty of times where his lack of anticipation and post-snap plan did him in. Allen can make some truly special throws, but his ability to improve the mental part of his game will determine whether he's a good NFL starter or just another big, strong-armed guy."

The QB may not be asked to start immediately with AJ McCarron signed this offseason. But winning the job and having a positive impact on the Bills in 2018 as the team seeks to return to the postseason would be a sign that the Bills both nailed his selection and the trade up to grab him.

If he's a bust, it will likely become the defining moment of general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott's tenures with the team.