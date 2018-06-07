Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game vs. Royals with Blister on Right Middle Finger

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels star pitcher Shohei Otani left Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals with a blister on his right middle finger, per Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com.

Otani, 23, has made an impact as both a starting pitcher and designated hitter for the Angels. On the mound, he's 4-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. He's been impressive at the plate too, hitting .289 with six homers and 20 RBI.

He's also been all business, as Buster Olney of ESPN detailed:

While Ohtani doesn't serve as the designated hitter each game, allowing him some rest time between starts on the mound, his impact in every facet of the game has been big for an Angels team that has started 34-28 and is gunning for its first postseason berth since 2014.

Ohtani hasn't been without injuries, as a blister and an injured ankle cost him some time in April. But in general, he's been one of the team's key players and offered Angels fans a reason to be excited. Certainly, he's one of the team's pillars moving forward alongside outfielder and two-time MVP Mike Trout.

If Ohtani is out of action, Jaime Barria could take his spot in the rotation, while Jefry Marte will play first base and Albert Pujols will serve as the team's designated hitter.