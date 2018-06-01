Josh Donaldson Placed on 10-Day DL with Calf Injury; Tim Mayza Recalled

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list Friday with left calf tightness. The move is retroactive to May 29.

With Donaldson banged up, the Blue Jays recalled southpaw Tim Mayza from Triple-A Buffalo.

Before last season, Donaldson had proven to be durable throughout his career. He averaged 157 games per season from 2013-16. However, he missed more than a month in 2017 because of a sore right calf and hit the disabled list just two weeks into this season with right shoulder inflammation.

It's tough timing for Donaldson to have to deal with injuries as the 32-year-old is set to hit free agency following the 2018 season.

When healthy, though, there is no denying the impact he can have on a lineup. Donaldson is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and was the American League MVP just three years ago.

This season, he's batting .234/.333/..423 with five home runs, 11 doubles and 16 RBI through 36 appearances. He has hit at least 33 homers in each of the past three seasons.

Toronto will have to once again rely on Yangervis Solarte to step up and replace their slugger.

With Troy Tulowitzki (bilateral heel bone spurs) starting the season on the 60-day disabled list and Donaldson missing time due to injury, the Blue Jays have had to find ways to score without a pair of prolific veteran bats. That has hampered the team's chances of contending in the AL East, where they currently sit in fourth place with a record of 25-31.