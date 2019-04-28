Christian Yelich Leaves Game vs. Mets with Back Injury Described as Discomfort

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich was forced to leave Sunday's game against the New York Mets due to lower back discomfort, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.



Ben Gamel took over for Yelich in right field.

Yelich is in his second season with the Brewers after a dream first year with the team.

The former Miami Marlins player won the National League MVP in 2018 after leading the league with a .326 batting average and 1.000 OPS. He came close to winning the Triple Crown thanks to his 36 home runs and 110 RBI.

This included a .367 average and 25 home runs in 65 games after the All-Star break to help Milwaukee finish with the best record in the National League.

While he had always shown promise with Miami, he never earned an All-Star selection until last year when he truly broke out.

Yelich once again had massive expectations going into 2019, and he has responded with a league-high 14 home runs, 34 RBI and a .810 slugging percentage.



The latest injury could be devastating for the Brewers, although the 27-year-old has been able to stay healthy in his career. He has averaged 146 games per year over the past five seasons, only once missing more than 20 games.

This should provide hope he will be able to bounce back soon.