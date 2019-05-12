Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Scratched vs. Brewers with Back Tightness Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo will sit out Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers becuase of back tightness, according to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune.

"He came in and tried to get loosened up, but it wasn't working as well as he wanted to," manager Joe Maddon said. "So we'll get him ready for a possible cameo pinch hit."

If he is unable to come in as a reserve, it will be the first game he has missed this season.

Rizzo missed time last season when he was placed on the 10-day disabled list in April with a back injury. He showed no signs of struggling after returning, finishing 2018 with a .283/.376/.470 slash line and 25 homers in 153 games.

This season has seen Rizzo look exactly like the player he's always been. The three-time All-Star is hitting .252/.379/.532 in the middle of a Cubs lineup that ranks second in the NL in runs scored.

Since becoming Chicago's everyday first baseman in 2013, he has been among the most durable players in MLB. The 29-year-old has appeared in at least 140 games in the past six seasons, including at least 155 games four times during that span.

From 2014 to 2018, Rizzo ranks fourth among all MLB first basemen with 22.3 FanGraphs wins above replacement and third with 152 home runs.

The Cubs are fortunate to have a deep and versatile roster that allows Maddon to get by without Rizzo for the time being. Ben Zobrist filled in at first base during his teammate's DL stint last year, but David Bote or Taylor Davis could see time there this season if the injury persists.