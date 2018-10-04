Steve Kerr: Draymond Green Avoids 'Any Major Long-Term Concern' on Knee Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors will be without forward Draymond Green for Friday's preseason contest against the Sacramento Kings as he recovers from a knee injury. 

Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reported the news, noting Green underwent an MRI for the "injury that flared up" in Monday's practice.

"Draymond did not practice today, and he won't play in Seattle," head coach Steve Kerr said, per Friedell. "Just being careful. He still had a little inflammation this morning. The MRI was good, it was clean, so not any major long-term concern. But just trying to be smart."

Injuries were a key factor for the Warriors last year during the regular season, though they didn't show much rust en route to winning a second consecutive NBA title. 

Green, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined to miss 66 games during the 2017-18 regular season. Green is the do-it-all workman on the roster, and he racked up 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the previous campaign. 

Given Green's intensity on both sides of the ball, his absence does create a significant hole for Kerr. Kevon Looney and Jonas Jerebko will likely get the first crack at covering Green's minutes until the three-time All-Star returns. 

