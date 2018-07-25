Ex-49ers, Patriots DT Ricky Jean Francois Reportedly Signs Contract with Lions

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Veteran defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois is on the move again after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported it's a one-year contract.

Jean Francois has bounced around in his NFL career. He spent two seasons with Washington before signing with the Green Bay Packers in March 2017.

After appearing in six games for the Packers last season, he was released and signed with the New England Patriots. The former LSU star played in six games for the Patriots during the regular season and all three of their playoff games, including Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was a particularly good showcase for Jean Francois' skill set. Pro Football Focus noted he had three run stops, despite being on the field for just 15 snaps against the run.

Being primarily a run-stopping defensive lineman has made it difficult for Jean Francois to start, but he's proved himself adept at being versatile in multiple schemes. The 31-year-old has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Washington, Packers and Patriots since being drafted in 2009.

Teams have used Jean Francois on the interior and moved him outside. His willingness to play any role needed makes him a valuable asset for Detroit defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni to use in a rotation.

The Lions needed to address the interior of their defensive line this offseason. They lost Haloti Ngata, who signed a free-agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jean Francois became a natural fit for Detroit given his connection to new head coach Matt Patricia. They worked together for nine games last season with the New England Patriots where Patricia was defensive coordinator.

It's not a major addition that will significantly alter the Lions' chances of reaching the postseason, but Jean Francois is a perfect fit for what they need. He's also a low-risk investment they will be able to move on from if things aren't working out for either side.