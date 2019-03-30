Clippers News: Danilo Gallinari Out vs. Cavaliers with Ankle Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari will miss Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sore ankle.

Gallinari, 30, was limited to 24 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Bucks.

In his first season with the Clippers in 2017-18, Gallinari was undone by injuries. He played in only 21 games.

He's been surprisingly healthy this season, starting 64 games and averaging 19.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. The Clippers have responded in kind, putting themselves in the playoffs as one of the biggest surprises in the Western Conference.

The injury appears to be minor, so Gallo shouldn't miss an extended period of time.