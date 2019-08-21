Mets' Marcus Stroman Exits vs. Indians After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman left Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Indians after four innings due to left hamstring tightness, according to Andy Martino of SNY.tv.

He threw 62 pitches on the night, allowing one run on five hits.

Simply going off ERA, Stroman was demonstrably worse in 2018 than in 2017, when the then-Toronto Blue Jays star finished eighth in the American League Cy Young voting. His mark skyrocketed from 3.09 to 5.54. However, his FIP was nearly identical between the two years (3.90 in 2017 and 3.91 in 2018), per FanGraphs.

The 2019 season has been a slight improvement, though that's not reflected in Stroman's record. He was 7-11 with a 3.21 ERA and 3.70 FIP through his first 24 starts between Toronto and New York.

He entered Wednesday night's game 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA in three starts for the Mets, who acquired him prior to this season's trade deadline.

At the time New York acquired the 2019 All-Star, it was attempting to climb back into playoff contention. The Mets have gone 15-5 since July 29 to put themselves just two games back in the National League wild-card race.

Losing Stroman for any period of time would be a blow to the Mets' postseason hopes, even if Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz remain healthy.