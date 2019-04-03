Wizards' Jabari Parker Ruled Out vs. Bulls After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Jabari Parker left the court during Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls after suffering an injury to his knee.

The Wizards announced Parker has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a sprained left knee.

Parker started the season with the Chicago Bulls, though it became apparent quickly the marriage wouldn't last. He was dropped from the starting lineup on Dec. 4 and sat out nine games from Dec. 15 through Jan. 2.

The Bulls eventually dealt Parker and Bobby Portis to the Wizards on Feb. 6 for Otto Porter Jr.

Injuries have been an unfortunate hallmark of Parker's NBA career thus far. The 24-year-old missed the final 57 games of his rookie season with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014-15 after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

After appearing in 76 games during the 2015-16 campaign, Parker once again tore the ACL in his left knee during a game against the Miami Heat. He missed the first 50 games last season while rehabbing the injury.

Parker is averaging 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game since being traded to the Wizards. Head coach Scott Brooks has used him exclusively off the bench over the previous 24 games.

Given Parker's injury history, the Wizards will rely on Portis without significantly changing the rotation.