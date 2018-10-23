Bulls News: Kris Dunn Out 4-6 Weeks After Suffering Moderate MCL Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn is expected to miss between four and six weeks of action after suffering a moderate MCL sprain in Monday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Bulls announced the update Tuesday. K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune provided further information from head coach Fred Hoiberg:

Dunn is in his second year with the Bulls after coming over in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Chicago lost an elite player in that deal, it ended up being a huge move for the point guard's future.

The 24-year-old averaged just 3.8 points per game during his rookie year, but he put up 13.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game in 52 appearances for Chicago.

His start against the Mavs marked his first game of the season after missing the first two to attend the birth of his child.

While he suffered a setback when he missed nearly a month due to a concussion last year, he has made a positive impact on both ends of the court when healthy. Unfortunately, it seems the knee injury is set to slow down his attempt to build upon his breakout season.

Cameron Payne should fill in at point guard in the starting lineup, with Ryan Arcidiacono also likely to get extra minutes until Dunn returns.