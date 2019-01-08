Nerlens Noel Stretchered Off vs. T-Wolves After Suffering Scary Head Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nerlens Noel (3) during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Nerlens Noel suffered a head injury on Tuesday in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dan Devine of The Ringer described the play in which it occurred:

Daniel Beyer of Fox Sports provided more details:

Noel underwent thumb surgery last season and only played in 30 games, and he has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He missed the 2013-14 campaign because of knee surgery, missed 15 games in 2015-16 and played just 51 games in 2016-17.

Entering Tuesday, the Kentucky product averaged 5.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in his first full campaign with the Thunder after they signed him this past offseason following a disappointing showing with the Dallas Mavericks in 2017-18. He averaged just 4.4 points a night in those 30 games.

Noel can serve as a double-double threat when completely healthy, as evidenced by his 11.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in 2015-16.

The Thunder figure to rely even more on the combination of Steven Adams, Jerami Grant and Patrick Patterson in the frontcourt while Noel is sidelined.

