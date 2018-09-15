Josh Gordon out vs. Saints in Week 2 After Suffering Hamstring Injury

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon is out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints because of a hamstring injury, according to Andrew Gribble of the team's website.

Gordon complained about his hamstring Saturday, and after being evaluated by the medical staff, he was ruled out, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The wideout opened the 2018 season with just one reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he made it count, scoring a touchdown on the 17-yard completion. Given that it was unclear how much he would play coming into Week 1, as he missed a significant chunk of training camp, Gordon's touchdown reception was a positive sign.

If the injury is significant, however, it could be devastating for a player who has already been on the sidelines for most of his prime.

Gordon missed two full seasons from 2015 to 2016 before finally returning to the field in 2017 for five games.

The 27-year-old was suspended multiple times because of substance-abuse problems, forcing him to miss the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons. He later admitted in an interview with Clay Skipper of GQ he had something in his system "probably every game of his career."

He worked his way back and was reinstated by the league at the start of November, showcasing the talent that made him an All-Pro before his absence.

Still, the latest injury takes him off the field once again while removing one of the Browns' best offensive weapons. Jarvis Landry will get an even larger share of targets with Gordon unavailable, while Rashard Higgins and Antonio Callaway should get extra snaps at receiver.