Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Exits vs. Browns After Suffering Concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers third-year wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns after suffering a concussion from a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten relayed the news.

KDKA Pittsburgh noted the receiver was escorted by trainers as he left the field and went to the locker room.

So far this season, Smith-Schuster is producing to the tune of 38 catches for 524 yards and three touchdowns.

He quickly became one of Pittsburgh's most potent offensive weapons as he registered 58 receptions for 917 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie campaign in 2017 and followed that up with 111 grabs for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

With Smith-Schuster leading the Steelers in both catches and receiving yardage last season, it made former No. 1 wideout Antonio Brown expendable and allowed them to trade him to the Oakland Raiders.

The Steelers selected Smith-Schuster with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft out of USC, and it wasn't long before he displaced Martavis Bryant as a starter across from Brown.

The Steelers have been one of the NFL's top teams in recent years in terms of making plays down the field, and Smith-Schuster has added to that dimension.

While Smith-Schuster's career is still in its infancy, this isn't the first time he has encountered injury issues since entering the league.

He missed a game in 2017 due to a hamstring injury, although he did manage to appear in all 16 games last season.

If the USC product is forced to miss additional time, it will require the Steelers to test their somewhat questionable depth at wide receiver in the wake of Brown's departure.

For as long as Smith-Schuster is out, quarterback Mason Rudolph will likely be tasked with spreading the ball around. Rookie wideout Diontae Johnson is the top option along with James Washington.

Pittsburgh is not as stacked on offense as it once was, and if Smith-Schuster misses a significant amount of time, it will be difficult for the Steelers to maintain their high level of performance on that side of the ball.