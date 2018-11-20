76ers' Markelle Fultz to See Shoulder Specialist, Will Not Play or Practice

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will visit a shoulder specialist next week and will not participate in any practices or games until he is evaluated, according to The Athletic's David Aldridge.

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick is reportedly operating under the advice of his attorney, Raymond Brothers.

Fultz isn't a stranger to spending time on the shelf. 

The 20-year-old missed 68 games as a rookie because of a shoulder ailment that seemed to facilitate the deterioration of his jump shot. He played just four contests before being shut down, and he was quite limited when he eventually returned to the floor in March.

Appearing in 14 games, Fultz averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and missing his only three-point attempt. 

Fultz worked hard over the summer with renowned skills trainer Drew Hanlen in order to refine his jumper, and thus far, the results have been mixed. Earlier this month, though, Hanlen revealed that the second-year player was still not 100 percent.

To date, Fultz is averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game on 41.9 percent shooting from the field, including 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. 

The Sixers won't be nearly as dynamic in the pick-and-roll with Fultz banged up, but T.J. McConnell has proved he's capable of filling in off the bench. Regardless, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler should do the majority of the ball-handling.    

