Lauri Markkanen Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks After Elbow Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 10: Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates his three point shot in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 10, 2018 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls announced Friday that power forward Lauri Markkanen suffered a high grade lateral sprain to his right elbow and will miss between six and eight weeks. 

Markkanen made an immediate impact for the Bulls in his first NBA season. The 21-year-old averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and shot 36.2 percent from three-point range.

Chicago acquired Markkanen as part of the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night in June 2017. At the time, many believed the Timberwolves fleeced the Bulls. However, Markkanen appears to be a genuine building block for Chicago going forward.

The Bulls added to their frontcourt in the 2018 draft, selecting Wendell Carter Jr. with the seventh overall pick. Carter and Markkanen should be a solid combination, with the former providing the defense and the latter delivering the offense, but the Bulls will have to wait to see how well they can truly mesh. 

Bobby Portis stands to pick up additional minutes at power forward as long as Markkanen is sidelined. 

Chicago opens the 2018-19 regular season on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 18.    

